Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith announces mom’s death in Instagram post

This Feb. 3, 2010 file photo shows former Dallas Cowboys running back and contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" Emmitt Smith during an interview at the Super Bowl XLIV media center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Smith's spokeswoman said Smith's mother died in Dallas on Nov. 26, 2016. (David J. Phillip, File/AP)

Former Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010, in Arlington. (LM Otero/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DALLAS — Emmitt Smith says his mother has died.

The former Cowboys running back and NFL Hall of Famer announced Mary Smith’s death on Instagram , writing: “Mom, you will be forever missed and always treasured.” He added, “I can hear her voice saying get up and get back in the game.” He also posted a picture of himself and his mother.

A spokeswoman for Smith says Mary Smith died Saturday in Dallas, where she was visiting her son and his family for the Thanksgiving holiday. The spokeswoman didn’t say how she died or how old she was.

Smith is receiving support from his former Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin, who tweeted to Smith : “We r lifting u guys up in our prayers.”

 