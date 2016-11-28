Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith announces mom’s death in Instagram post

DALLAS — Emmitt Smith says his mother has died.

The former Cowboys running back and NFL Hall of Famer announced Mary Smith’s death on Instagram , writing: “Mom, you will be forever missed and always treasured.” He added, “I can hear her voice saying get up and get back in the game.” He also posted a picture of himself and his mother.

I've lost many things in my life but nothing like the loss of my first Love, my mother. My heart is truly aching at this moment because I will never ever hear her voice again. I am so eternally grateful because she left me with so much wisdom that I now share with my kids. As we go through this period of adjustment as a family, I can hear her voice saying get up and get back in the game. Mom, you will be forever missed and always treasured. I love you and thanks for all you have given.

A spokeswoman for Smith says Mary Smith died Saturday in Dallas, where she was visiting her son and his family for the Thanksgiving holiday. The spokeswoman didn’t say how she died or how old she was.

Smith is receiving support from his former Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin, who tweeted to Smith : “We r lifting u guys up in our prayers.”