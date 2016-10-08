Friday Football Roundup: Hayden Bollinger’s big night helps Aggies rout Centennial — VIDEO

Arbor View quarterback Hayden Bollinger’s big grin shone through his red braces Friday, as he excitedly talked about how his offense’s ground-and-pound approach led to a win at Centennial.

Coach Dan Barnson sang a slightly different tune, however. While the Aggies piled up 251 yards on the ground, their senior quarterback made some of the team’s best plays. Bollinger passed for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score in No. 3 Arbor View’s 28-7 victory.

“I don’t want to say it’s a different Arbor View, because we do what we do, but him and the guys that he throws to allows us to change things up,” Barnson said. “We work (the passing game) a lot more than people think we do, and it’s showing.”

With Bollinger running the show, the Aggies (5-1, 3-1 Northwest League) outgained No. 9 Centennial 408-154 and scored a touchdown in every quarter for their fifth straight victory. The team’s rushing attack proved hard to slow down despite Centennial playing a look up front that surprised Arbor View.

Even when the running game was bottled up for a few plays, the Aggies senior quarterback was there to keep the offense moving. Bollinger capped a 10-play drive in the first quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run on fourth down, and threw a 10-yard pass to a wide open Andrew Wagner in the end zone in the second.

In the third quarter, Bollinger had enough time to find teammate Deago Stubbs open in a zone defense, and Stubbs raced to the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown. The quarterback completed his night with a 10-yard touchdown on a swing pass to DeKarri Gunn.

“It’s my senior year and I’ve been playing with some of these guys (on Centennial) since I was in middle school,” Bollinger said. “It feels good to beat them as a senior, especially at their house.”

Gunn’s reception made the score 28-0, but only briefly as Centennial wide receiver Savon Scarver returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for his team’s only touchdown.

Scarver had 78 receiving yards on four catches for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2 Northwest), who simply couldn’t stay on the field against Arbor View’s defense. Centennial entered the contest averaging 36 points, but the Bulldogs were 0-for-8 on third and fourth downs Friday.

Six of Centennial’s eight drives lasted three plays or fewer.

“The kids were prepared, they knew,” Barnson said. “And when the kids know and they don’t have to think, then we can just cut them loose and let them play football.”

Faith Lutheran 22, Legacy 19 — At Faith Lutheran, Elijah Kothe shed three tacklers on the way to a 48-yard touchdown catch with 1:48 to play as the Crusaders handed the fourth-ranked Longhorns their first loss.

Kothe’s TD catch from Sagan Gronauer made it 20-19, and Christian Marshall tacked on the 2-point conversion run for the final margin.

Josh Hong had two key interceptions for Faith Lutheran (3-3, 2-1 Northwest), including one to halt Legacy’s final drive with less than a minute to play.

Legacy’s Samuel Turner rushed for 308 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries, but the Longhorns were unable to pull away from the Crusaders.

Jalen Alapati caught a 13-yard TD pass from Roberto Valenzuela with 4:56 to play to give Legacy a 19-14 lead, but the Longhorns were unable to hang on.

Marshall ran for 142 yards on 14 carries, and Saundre Spiller scored on runs of 13 and 16 yards for Faith Lutheran.

Valenzuela added a 1-yard TD run for Legacy (5-1, 2-1).

Eldorado 32, Valley 30 — At Valley, Eldorado scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes, scoring the winning touchdown score with four seconds left to edge the Vikings.

Trailing 24-11, Sundevils receiver Amartae Butler picked up a fumble by his quarterback Jaime Rangel and ran an additional 8 yards for a score, to bring Eldorado (2-5, 2-0 Northeast) within a touchdown at 24-18. After Valley went three-and-out, Butler struck again, bringing in Rangel’s deep pass for a 47-yard touchdown and a 25-24 lead.

Valley (1-6, 0-2) answered when Leyland Crawford hauled in his first pass of the game on the first play from scrimmage to get the ball to the Sundevil 25. Crawford then caught a 27-yard touchdown two plays later with just 55 seconds remaining, as Valley went up 30-25.

After a Rangel run, an Andres Jiminez reception and a personal foul penalty brought the Sundevils to the Valley 10-yard line, the defense stiffened, setting up Rangel’s TD pass to Silva on fourth down.

Crawford then took a lateral from Iyen Madlock deep into Sundevil territory on the ensuing kickoff before being caught at the 15 as time expired.

Sierra Vista 36, Bonanza 32 — At Bonanza, Bryan LaGrange scored his second rushing touchdown of the night with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter to lift the Mountain Lions over the Bengals.

Sierra Vista rushed for 342 yards with one completion for 2 yards, and trailed Bonanza 32-28 with 9:43 to go in the game. LaGrange’s go-ahead 1-yard TD plunge capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive for the Mountain Lions (6-0, 3-0 Southwest), who traded eight scores with the Bengals until the final quarter.

Bonanza (1-4, 0-3) took its first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter behind a 70-yard wildcat run from Ricardo Hill, who finished with 128 yards and two rushing TDs on 17 carries.

LaGrange scored on a 59-yard scamper in the first quarter for Sierra Vista, which got a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown from senior linebacker Lopaka Kolone early in the third quarter for a 28-17 lead.

LaGrange finished with 127 yards on 17 rushes, and Jaxson Zibert provided 98 yards on five carries for Sierra Vista.

Bonanza quarterback Cannon Reid completed 14 of 34 passes for 306 yards, including 220 yards to R.J. McCarter.

Durango 31, Clark 7 — At Clark, four Trailblazers scored touchdowns, and two second-half onside kicks blew open a close game against the Chargers.

Alhaji-Ibrahim Kamara led Durango (5-0, 3-0 Southwest) with 81 yards rushing and scored a touchdown. Kaden Renshaw and Jayson Johnson each added a touchdown run, and Kevin O’Neill caught the game’s only touchdown pass.

Late in the second quarter, Clark (1-5, 0-3) failed on four attempts to score inside the Durango 10-yard line. The Trailblazers promptly drove down field and scored on a 24-yard pass from Renshaw to O’Neill with 33 seconds left in the first half to take a 14-0 halftime lead.

Johnson scored on a 47-yard run, and kicker Fabio Villa-Arroyo connected on a 33 yard field goal to produce the third-quarter points that broke the game open and gave the Trailblazers a commanding 24-0 lead.

Mojave 41, Western 8 — At Western, Taiwan Braden threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 115 yards and another score to lead the Rattlers over the Warriors.

Antonio Wayman was on the receiving end of both scores, catching passes of 55 and 30 yards for Mojave (1-6, 1-2 Sunset). He also added an interception in the second half.

Khalid Walker carried Rattlers in the first half with 50 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown with 5:44 left in the first quarter. Nick Kline carried the ball eight times for 79 yards and closed the first half with 59 yards sprint to the end zone. Demeteruis Smith got in the mix with 36 yards on 10 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown run.

Kwan Carter was the bright spot for the Warriors (0-7, 0-3), catching 7 passes for 83 yards and carrying the ball 3 times for 65 yards . They avoided the shutout when Carter took a reverse 27 yards for a touchdown with 4:23 left in the game.

Moapa Valley 52, Rancho 12 — At Overton, Jacob Leavitt scored four total touchdowns, and the Pirates built a 33-6 halftime lead before cruising by the Rams.

Leavitt ran for 86 yards and two TDs on five carries and caught four passes for 88 yards and two scores for Moapa Valley (4-3).

Daxton Longman completed 7 of 11 passes for 134 yards and three TDs for the Pirates.

Noah Fuller ran for an 8-yard touchdown and threw a 5-yard scoring strike to Adrian Brown for Rancho (0-6).

Pahrump Valley 35, Sunrise Mountain 33 — At Pahrump, Drew Walker scored on a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:51 left in regulation to lift the Trojans over the Miners.

Pahrump scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.

Walker finished with 11 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead Pahrump, which trailed 21-10 at halftime and 33-17 after three quarters.

Nico Velazquez had eight carries for 79 yards and a TD, and Jesse Dillon ran seven times for 36 yards and a score for the Trojans (4-3, 1-2 Sunset).

Sunrise Mountain fell to 3-4, including 2-1 in Sunset League play.

Pahranagat Valley 56, Tonopah 0 — At Pahranagat Valley, Tabor Maxwell completed 14 of 20 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 63 yards and two scores to lead the Panthers over the Muckers.

Ike Taylor had five carries for 140 yards and a TD, and Culen Highbe had three catches for 141 yards and two TDs for Pahranagat Valley (6-0, 4-0 1A Southern).

Cody Williams added six catches for 114 yards and two scores for the Panthers, who led 42-0 at halftime.

Vinny Bagarose had eight receptions for 88 yards to lead Tonopah (5-1, 3-1 1A Southern).

Needles 56, Agassi Prep 0 — At Needles, Derek Wagstaff had four rushing touchdowns to lead the Mustangs over the Stars..

Quarterback Jayden Yeager had two passing touchdowns for Needles (6-0, 3-0 Class 2A Southern).

Marcus Turner added a rushing touchdown, Frankie Garcia had a touchdown reception, and Gilman Jenkins also had a receiving touchdown for the Mustangs in their victory over the Stars (1-3, 1-2).

Spring Mountain 41, Beatty 0 — At Beatty, Tyriq McKinney and Eric Brooks each had two touchdowns as the Golden Eagles defeated the Hornets.

LaShawn Young opened the scoring with a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Spring Mountain (3-2, 2-1 1A Southern). Quavone Trotter had a 33-yard fumble return for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Spring Mountain’s Michael Scott also had a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown, as the Golden Eagles handed the Hornets (5-1, 3-1) their first loss.