Fun financial facts about the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots

On Feb. 5, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons face off for the title of Super Bowl LI champion. More than just a game, the winning team gets the coveted Lombardi Trophy and the satisfaction of being the best NFL team for the 2016-17 season.

Since this trip marks the Patriots’ record-breaking ninth Super Bowl appearance, they’re the 3-point favorite to win the game, according to both 5 Dimes and the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. The Falcons lost their one and only Super Bowl appearance to the Denver Broncos in 1999, so the team is long overdue for a big win.

Whether you’re heading to Houston for the big game or watching from home, get acquainted with the two teams and the superstar quarterbacks hitting the gridiron at NRG Stadium.

10 Fun Financial Atlanta Falcons Stats

1. The Atlanta Falcons are worth an estimated $2.13 billion, according to a September 2016 Forbes estimate.

2. Quarterback Matt Ryan has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Falcons, and he’s being handsomely rewarded for it. He’s in the midst of a five-year $103.8 million contract that pays an average annual salary of $20.8 million, according to Spotrac. That makes him the highest-paid NFL player on his team.

3. Owner Arthur Blank paid $545 million for the team in 2002.

4. Arthur Blank’s net worth is $3.3 billion — much of which he earned from co-founding The Home Depot in 1978.

5. Next season, the Falcons are getting a brand new home — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has an estimated price tag of $1.5 billion.

6. The average price of a Falcons ticket is $79, one of the cheapest tickets in the NFL, according to Forbes.

7. Atlanta hosted the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, which had a $5 billion economic impact on the city.

8. Stats for 2016 haven’t been revealed, but Georgia’s tourism industry generated a whopping $58.9 billion in 2015.

9. During owner Arthur Blank’s 23 years with The Home Depot, the company donated $113 million to community organizations.

10. The average home price in Atlanta is $201,600, according to Zillow.

10 Fun Financial New England Patriots Stats

1. The New England Patriots are worth an estimated $3.4 billion, according to a September 2016 Forbes estimate.

2. The second-most valuable team in the NFL, Robert Kraft bought the Patriots for $172 million in 1994. Kraft also owns the New England Revolution MLS team.

3. Owner Robert Kraft’s net worth is $5.2 billion. The self-made billionaire earned his fortune from The Kraft Group, a privately-owned company with interests in a variety of areas, including real estate development, paper manufacturing and sports management.

4. After 17 seasons with the New England Patriots, the name Tom Brady is synonymous with the team. Consequently, it should be no surprise the longtime quarterback earns the highest average annual salary on the team at $20.5 million per year, according to Spotrac. His two-year contract is worth a total of $41 million.

5. In 2015, quarterback Tom Brady received $170,000 for an hour-long speaking engagement at Salem State University. Instead of pocketing the funds, Brady — just one of many philanthropic stars — donated $50,000 to Best Buddies and the rest to other charitable organizations.

6. The average ticket price for a Patriots game is $130, according to Forbes.

7. Headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont, Ben & Jerry’s is located in Patriots country. The company was purchased by Unilever for $326 million in 2000 but has maintained its lovable quirk and delicious ice cream.

8. The cost of living in Boston is 39.7 percent higher than the national average, according to Boston Magazine.

9. Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski has a party bus company. His Yo Soy Fiesta bus can be rented for approximately $69 per hour, plus a $300 deposit.

10. Opened in 2002, the Patriot’s Gillette Stadium cost $325 million to build and seats 68,000 fans.

From GoBankingRates.com: Super Bowl 51: 20 fun financial facts about the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots