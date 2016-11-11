Handful of Pac-12 teams in Las Vegas Bowl’s window

John Saccenti brought in reinforcements for this week’s college football games.

The Las Vegas Bowl executive director is keeping track of more games with the participants announcement less than a month away.

Saccenti is staying home to watch UNLV host Wyoming on Saturday. The first-place Cowboys continue to impress Saccenti as they control their own destiny into the Dec. 3 Mountain West championship game.

“I will be spending time with Wyoming this Friday night after they arrive in Las Vegas,” Saccenti said. “We had Wyoming in our game in 2004 and the fans were outstanding.”

Don Logan, who’s on the Las Vegas Bowl committee and president of the 51s, will be in Reno for UNR’s game against San Diego State on Saturday. The Aztecs already clinched the West division and will compete in the Mountain West title game.

“Don will spend some time with the (San Diego State) coaches and the administration while in Reno and gauge their interest in Las Vegas,” Saccenti said.

Odds are that the Mountain West participant will come down to Wyoming and San Diego State. It’s not that easy on the Pac-12 side.

Saccenti will keep track of Stanford at Oregon and Cal at Washington. A member from the Las Vegas Bowl committee was in Tempe, Arizona, Thursday for Utah’s win over Arizona State.

“ASU is a team that is in our window, but still needs to win one of its next three to become bowl eligible,” Saccenti said before the Sun Devils fell to Utah. “We will be looking to see what kind of fan support the Sun Devils have after losing four of their last five.”

