Here are the NFL games on Las Vegas TV stations this weekend

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season, which might be the best week yet for pro football watching — at least based on records.

Four of this week’s nationally televised games involve teams with .500 records or better. The most competitive matchup might be rookie quarterback Carson Wentz leading the Philadelphia Eagles into Seattle against the Seahawks.

Also, Monday Night Football get what appears to be another competitive game with the Texas playing the Raiders in Mexico City.

THURSDAY

New Orleans (4-5) at Carolina (3-6), 5:25 p.m., KNSV-3/NBC, NFL Network

SUNDAY

Baltimore (5-4) at Dallas (8-1), 10 a.m., KLAS-8/CBS

Arizona (4-4-1) at Minnesota (5-4), 10 a.m., KVVU-5/FOX

Philadelphia (5-4) at Seattle (6-2-1), 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8/CBS

Green Bay (4-5) at Washington (5-3-1), 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3/NBC

MONDAY

Houston (6-3) vs. Oakland (7-2) at Mexico City, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.