Here are the NFL games on Las Vegas TV this week

Welcome to the NFL Week 16. It’s Christmas Week and the league offers lots of gifts to fans.

Remember, the bulk of this week’s games are Saturday, not Sunday.

Eight games will be nationally televised — half of the league’s schedule — over four days with five of them on broadcast networks, two exclusively on the NFL Network and, of course, the Monday night game on ESPN.

You get four days of pro football with the best games probably the Sunday night and Monday night games. On Sunday night, Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers with the AFC Central title on the line. On Monday night, Detroit meets Dallas with a first-round playoffs bye at stake.

THURSDAY

New York Giants (10-4) at Philadelphia (5-9), 5:25 p.m., KSNV-3/NBC, NFL Network.

SATURDAY

Minnesota (7-7) at Green Bay (8-6), 10 a.m., KVVU-5/FOX.

Arizona (5-8-1) at Seattle (9-4-1), 1 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX.

Indianapolis (7-7) at Oakland (11-3), 1 p.m., KLAS-8/CBS.

Cincinnati (5-8-1) at Houston (8-6), 5:25 p.m., NFL Network.

SUNDAY

Baltimore (8-6) at Pittsburgh (8-6), 1:30 p.m., NFL Network.

Denver (8-6) at Kansas City (10-4), 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3/NBC.

MONDAY

Detroit (9-5) at Dallas (12-2), 5:30 p.m., ESPN.