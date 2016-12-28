Here are the NFL games on Las Vegas TV this week

Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season, the final week of the regular season.

Because it is Week 17, all local Fox and CBS affiliates both get doubleheaders for the only time of the year.

Of the course, the big game is the night game on the NBC affiliate, which will air the Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visiting the Detroit Lions for the NFC North division title.

Las Vegas TV games

SUNDAY

■ New England (13-2) at Miami (10-5), 10 a.m., KLAS-8

■ Dallas (13-2) at Philadelphia (6-9), 10 a.m., KVVU-5.

■ New York Giants (10-5) at Washington Redskins (8-6), 1:25 p.m., KVVU-5.

■ Oakland (12-3) at Denver (8-7), 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8

■ Green Bay (9-6) at Detroit (9-6), 10 a.m., KSNV-3.