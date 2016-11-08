Here are the NFL games on Las Vegas TV this weekend

Welome to NFL Week 10, which features a Sunday with some of the best matchups of the season for Las Vegas TV.

The best matchup might be the afternoon game, Dallas and Pittsburgh, especially if it pits quarterbacks Dak Prescott vs. Ben Roethlisberger. The Denver-New Orleans game isn’t too shabby with the Saints’ offense on fire this season.

The best game is the Sunday night game with Seattle, fresh off a controversial win Monday against Buffalo, visiting another AFC East in New England.

THURSDAY

Cleveland at Baltimore, 5:25 p.m., NFL Network

SUNDAY

Denver at New Orleans, 10 a.m., KLAS-8

Green Bay at Tennessee, 10 a.m., KVVU-5

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., KVVU-5

Seattle at New England, 5:30 p.m., KSNV-3

MONDAY

Cincinnati at New York Giants, 5:15 p.m., ESPN