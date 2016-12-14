Here are the NFL games on Sunday Ticket this weekend

Sunday Ticket schedule
Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.
Cleveland at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Channel 705
Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m., Channel 706
Tennessee at Kansas City, 10 a.m., Channel 707
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 10 a.m., Channel 708
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., Channel 709
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 10 a.m., Channel 710
Green Bay at Chicago, 10 a.m., Channel 711
Detroit at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Channel 712
New Orleans at Arizona, 1 p.m., Channel 713
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m., Channel 714
New England at Denver, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715
Oakland at San Diego, 1:25 p.m., Channel 716