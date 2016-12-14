Here are the NFL games on Sunday Ticket this weekend

Sunday Ticket schedule

Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

Cleveland at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Channel 705

Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m., Channel 706

Tennessee at Kansas City, 10 a.m., Channel 707

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 10 a.m., Channel 708

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., Channel 709

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 10 a.m., Channel 710

Green Bay at Chicago, 10 a.m., Channel 711

Detroit at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Channel 712

New Orleans at Arizona, 1 p.m., Channel 713

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m., Channel 714

New England at Denver, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715

Oakland at San Diego, 1:25 p.m., Channel 716