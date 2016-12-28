Here are the NFL games on Sunday Ticket this weekend

Sunday Ticket schedule

Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it’s available on a local network affiliate.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 10 a.m., Channel 705.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., Channel 706.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., Channel 707.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 10 a.m., Channel 708.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., Channel 709.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m., Channel 710.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m., Channel 711.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m., Channel 712.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m., Channel 713.

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., Channel 714

Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1:25 p.m., Channel 716.

New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 1:25 p.m., Channel 717.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., Channel 718.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 1:25 p.m., Channel 719.