Here’s how to watch Broncos-Raiders Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 9 of the NFL regular season features the Denver Broncos visiting the Oakland Raiders for Sunday Night Football.

The Broncos (6-2) enter the Sunday night matchup on a two-game win streak over the Houston Texans, 27-9, in Week 7 and the San Diego Chargers, 27-19, in week 8. The Raiders (6-2) also enter the game on a two-game win stream. Oakland defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 33-16, in Week 7 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-24, last week.

In the last three meetings between the two teams, Denver has dominated with two wins (2015 and 2014), but Oakland has the most recent victory last season, 15-12, over the Broncos on Dec. 13.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online:NBC Sports live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

Other Sunday games on television in Las Vegas:

— Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., KVVU/FOX

— Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., KLAS/CBS

— Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 p.m., KLAS/CBS

Other Sunday Week 9 matchups:

— Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

— New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

— Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

— Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

— Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

— New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers

— Tennessee Titans at San Diego Chargers

