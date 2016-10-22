Here’s how to watch college football Week 8 on TV in Las Vegas

Fans may only get seven games featuring Top 10 teams this weekend, but Saturday is packed with plenty of other college football games on television.
Ten games kick off early at 9 a.m. and nine more start in the noon hour. 15 more games fill up the afternoon and three games get the primetime spotlight.
Here are all the college football games being televised on Saturday:
(all times PDT)
9 a.m.
North Carolina State at Louisville, 9 a.m., KTNV-13/ABC
Wisconsin at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN
Texas at Kansas State, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Indiana at Northwestern, 9 a.m., BTN
Rutgers at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPNU
Central Florida at Connecticut, 9 a.m., ESPNews
Oklahoma State at Kansas, 9 a.m., FS1
Cornell at Brown, 9 a.m., FCSA
North Texas at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Massachusetts at South Carolina, 9 a.m., SECN
9:30 a.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 9:30 a.m., KVMY-12
Noon
North Carolina at Virginia, noon FSWPT
Colorado at Stanford, noon, PAC12
12:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., KLAS-8/CBS
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, 12:30 p.m., KVMY-12
Purdue at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC
Texas Christian at West Virginia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Illinois at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., BTN
Tulane at Tulsa, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
Memphis at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
1 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 1 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX
Middle Tennessee State at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN
2:30 p.m.
Colorado State at UNLV, 2:30 p.m., ROOT, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
3 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN
3:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Washington, 3:30 p.m., PAC12
4 p.m.
Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, 4 p.m., KVMY-12
Houston at Southern Methodist, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Montana at Northern Arizona, 4 p.m., FSWPT
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., CBSSN
4:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland, 4:30 p.m., BTN
Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi State at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., SECN
5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX
Ohio State at Penn State, 5:05 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC
6 p.m.
Mississippi at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPN
7 p.m.
Washington State at Arizona State, 7 p.m., PAC12
7:30 p.m.
Wyoming at UNR, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2, KBAD-AM (920)
Fresno State at Utah State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
