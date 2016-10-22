Here’s how to watch college football Week 8 on TV in Las Vegas

Fans may only get seven games featuring Top 10 teams this weekend, but Saturday is packed with plenty of other college football games on television.

Ten games kick off early at 9 a.m. and nine more start in the noon hour. 15 more games fill up the afternoon and three games get the primetime spotlight.

Here are all the college football games being televised on Saturday:

(all times PDT)

9 a.m.

North Carolina State at Louisville, 9 a.m., KTNV-13/ABC

Wisconsin at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN

Texas at Kansas State, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 a.m., BTN

Rutgers at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPNU

Central Florida at Connecticut, 9 a.m., ESPNews

Oklahoma State at Kansas, 9 a.m., FS1

Cornell at Brown, 9 a.m., FCSA

North Texas at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Massachusetts at South Carolina, 9 a.m., SECN

9:30 a.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 9:30 a.m., KVMY-12

Noon

North Carolina at Virginia, noon FSWPT

Colorado at Stanford, noon, PAC12

12:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., KLAS-8/CBS

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, 12:30 p.m., KVMY-12

Purdue at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC

Texas Christian at West Virginia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Illinois at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., BTN

Tulane at Tulsa, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

Memphis at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

1 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 1 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX

Middle Tennessee State at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN

2:30 p.m.

Colorado State at UNLV, 2:30 p.m., ROOT, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

3 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN

3:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington, 3:30 p.m., PAC12

4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, 4 p.m., KVMY-12

Houston at Southern Methodist, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Montana at Northern Arizona, 4 p.m., FSWPT

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., CBSSN

4:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland, 4:30 p.m., BTN

Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., SECN

5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX

Ohio State at Penn State, 5:05 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC

6 p.m.

Mississippi at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPN

7 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona State, 7 p.m., PAC12

7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at UNR, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2, KBAD-AM (920)

Fresno State at Utah State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Full weekend sports listings can be found here. Local weekend sports listings can be found here.

