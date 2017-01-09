Here’s how to watch tonight’s Alabama-Clemson CFP Championship game

The game college football fans wait for all year is here — it’s College Football Playoff National Championship day!

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (14-0) and No. 3 Clemson Tigers (13-1) meet tonight for a rematch of last year’s game. Last season saw Alabama take the game 45-40 over Clemson.

Clemson will look to avenge last year’s loss to the Crimson Tide, while Alabama will look to again grab consecutive national titles. Alabama hasn’t seen consecutive national title wins since the 2011 and 2012 games.

A win for Alabama will give coach Nick Saban his fifth national championship title with the Crimson Tide and sixth overall.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Time: 5 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

OTHER GAME OFFERINGS FROM ESPN

ESPN2: Homers telecast

Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones and former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd will provide team commentary along with ESPN’s Joe Tessitore who will do play-by-play.

ESPNNews: Coaches Film Room

Five current and former college football head coaches join ESPN’s Brian Griese to watch and report on the game.

ESPNU: ESPN Voices

ESPN commentators combine for a living room-type setting to watch and report on the game.

ESPN Classic: Sounds of the Game

Watch the game and feel like you’re in the stadium to get just the sounds of the game without any commentators.

ESPN Goal Line: Command Center

Watch the game via split-screen with simultaneous multiple camera views. You’ll get views of the main camera, the SkyCam, coach Swinney and coach Saban.

ESPN Deportes: Spanish TV broadcast

Game called by ESPN’s Eduardo Varel and Pablo Viruega.

ESPN3: A little bit of everything

ESPN will provide Sounds of the Game, radio calls, Data Center telecast, SkyCam view and more.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.