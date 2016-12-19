Here’s how to watch tonight’s Panthers-Redskins Monday Night Football game

The Carolina Panthers and Washington Redskins wrap up Week 15 of the NFL regular season tonight for Monday Night Football.

Carolina (5-8) enter tonight’s “MNF” game off a Week 14 win over the San Diego Chargers, 28-16, which broke a two-game losing streak for the Panthers.

Washington (7-5-1) also enters the game off a Week 14 win beating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-22 on the road. The team’s win over the Eagles also snapped a two-game losing streak for the Redskins.

The two sides last met Nov. 22, 2015, and in the last three meetings, the Panthers have dominated capturing all three games.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

If you’re unable to catch tonight’s game from home on television or online, the Las Vegas Valley has many NFL team bars where you can watch the game with other fans.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.