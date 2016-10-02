Here’s how you can watch Chiefs-Steelers Sunday Night Football tonight

Week 5 of the NFL season features the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) for Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs enter tonight’s game off a Week 4 win over the New York Jets, 24-3, while the Steelers enter the game off a 34-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online: NBC Sports live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

Other Sunday games televised in Las Vegas:

— Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets, 10 a.m., KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

— Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., KLAS/CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

— Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m., KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Other Sunday matchups:

10 a.m.

— Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

— Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

— Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

— Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

— Cleveland Browns at Washington Redskins

1 p.m.

— Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

— Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

— New Orleans Saints at Dan Diego Chargers

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.