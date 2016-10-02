Here’s how you can watch Chiefs-Steelers Sunday Night Football tonight

Week 5 of the NFL season features the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) for Sunday Night Football.
The Chiefs enter tonight’s game off a Week 4 win over the New York Jets, 24-3, while the Steelers enter the game off a 34-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:
Place: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT
TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)
Online: NBC Sports live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)
Other Sunday games televised in Las Vegas:
— Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets, 10 a.m., KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)
— Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., KLAS/CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)
— Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m., KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)
Other Sunday matchups:
10 a.m.
— Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
— Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
— Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
— Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
— Cleveland Browns at Washington Redskins
1 p.m.
— Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
— Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
— New Orleans Saints at Dan Diego Chargers
