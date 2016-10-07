Here’s how you can watch college football’s Top 10 this weekend

Week 6 of college football will see two Top 10 teams face each other, and with No. 7 Louisville Cardinals in a bye week, you only get nine of the Top 10 teams playing this weekend.

One game kicks off on Friday while the eight others will be played Saturday.

No. 10 Miami may not see the field this weekend as Miami is right in the path of Hurricane Matthew. So far, however, the game is still scheduled to kick off on Saturday.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s college football Top 10 on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

FRIDAY

No. 3 Clemson Tigers (5-0) at Boston College Eagles (3-2)

Time: 4: 30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

SATURDAY

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) at No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1)

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-1)

Time: 12: 30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-3)

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2 (DirecTV 209, Cox 31, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 5 Washington Huskies (5-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-3)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

No. 6 Houston Cougars (5-0) at Navy Midshipmen (3-1)

Time: 12 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

No. 7 Louisville Cardinals (bye week)

The Cardinals will return in Week 7 to face the Duke Blue Devils in Louisville.

No. 8 Texas A&M (5-0) vs. No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

No. 10 Miami (4-0) vs. No. 23 Florida State Seminoles (3-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

