Here’s how you can watch Giants-Packers Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and it will feature the New York Giants visiting the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football.

The Giants (2-2) enter tonight’s game on a two-game losing streak. New York fell to the Minnesota Vikings 24-10 in Week 4 and 29-27 to the Washington Redskins in Week 3.

Green Bay (2-1) enters the game on a lot of rest as the team saw a bye week in Week 4. In Week 3, the Packers finished the Detroit Lions 34-27.

In the last three meetings between the two teams (2015, 2012, 2012), the Giants have captured all three victories over the Packers.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas:

Who: Giants at Packers

Place: Lambeau Field,

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online: NBC Sports live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePas (listen live, subscription required)

Other NFL games on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

— New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., KLAS/CBS

— Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos, 1 p.m., KVVU/FOX

— Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 1.25 p.m., KLAS/CBS

Other Sunday matchups:

(all times PDT)

— Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings

— Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

— Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

— Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

— New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

— Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens

— San Diego Chargers at Oakland Raiders

— Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

