Posted Updated 

Here’s how you can watch Giants-Vikings Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

Here’s how you can watch Giants-Vikings Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

web1_ap16273820705333_7132508.jpg
In this Dec. 22, 2015, file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) tries to get away from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. (Ann Heisenfelt, File/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

Week 4 of the NFL season will wrap up tonight with the New York Giants (2-1) visiting the Minnesota Vikings (3-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football.

The Giants enter tonight’s game off a Week 3 loss to the Washington Redskins, 29-27, while the Vikings enter the matchup undefeated on the season off a 22-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last week.

In the last three meetings between the two sides, the Giants have dominated with two wins, but the Vikings got the victory last season 49-17 on Dec. 27.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Who: Giants at Vikings

Place: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online:WatchESPN stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

If you’re unable to catch the game on television or online at home, you can head down to one of the many NFL team bars in the valley to cheer on your team with other fans. While there is no official New York Giants team bars in the valley, there are a handful of Minnesota Vikings team bars to choose from.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 