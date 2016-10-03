Here’s how you can watch Giants-Vikings Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 4 of the NFL season will wrap up tonight with the New York Giants (2-1) visiting the Minnesota Vikings (3-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football.

The Giants enter tonight’s game off a Week 3 loss to the Washington Redskins, 29-27, while the Vikings enter the matchup undefeated on the season off a 22-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last week.

In the last three meetings between the two sides, the Giants have dominated with two wins, but the Vikings got the victory last season 49-17 on Dec. 27.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Who: Giants at Vikings

Place: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online:WatchESPN stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

If you’re unable to catch the game on television or online at home, you can head down to one of the many NFL team bars in the valley to cheer on your team with other fans. While there is no official New York Giants team bars in the valley, there are a handful of Minnesota Vikings team bars to choose from.

