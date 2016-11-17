Here’s how you can watch Saints-Panthers ‘TNF’ in Las Vegas

Week 11 of the NFL regular season kicks off tonight with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Carolina Panthers for Thursday Night Football.

The Panthers (3-6) enter Week 11 off a loss last week, 20-17, to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints (4-5) also enter the week off a loss — 25-23 against the Denver Broncos.

Tonight’s game is the second meeting between the two sides this season. The Saints beat the Panthers 41-38 in Week 6. In the two meetings last season, the Panthers dominated getting both wins.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Time: 5:25 p.m. PST

TV: NBC, NFL Network

Online:NBC Sports live stream, Twitter live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

If you’re unable to catch the game on television or online from home, the valley has many NFL team bars where you can cheer on your team with other fans.

