Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s NFL games on TV in Las Vegas

NFL fans get an early Christmas present with 12 games on Christmas Eve, and fans in Las Vegas get four of those games televised.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch today’s games televised in Las Vegas:

(all times PST)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

ARIZONA CARDINALS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT OAKLAND RAIDERS

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: KLAS/CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

CINCINNATI BENGALS AT HOUSTON TEXANS

Time: 5:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

OTHER SATURDAY GAMES

— Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

— Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

— Washington Redskins at Chicago Bears

— New York Jets at New England Patriots

— San Diego Chargers at Cleveland Browns

— Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

— San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.