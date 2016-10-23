Here’s how you can watch Seahawks-Cardinals Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 7 of the NFL season features the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Arizona Cardinals for Sunday Night Football.

The Seahawks enter tonight’s game on a three-game win streak. In week 6, Seattle beat the Atlanta Falcons 26-24 at home. Arizona enters the SNF matchup on a two-game win streak — last week against the New York Jets, 28-3, and Week 5 over the San Francisco 49ers, 33-21.

In the last three meetings between the two sides, the Seahawks have taken two of the wins (2016 and 2014).

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas:

Who: Seahawks at Cardinals

Place: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online:NBC Sports live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

NFL Bars…

Other Sunday matchups on television in Las Vegas:

— 6:30 a.m. — New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England, NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

— 10 a.m. — Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

— 10 a.m. — Oakland Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars, CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

— 1:25 p.m. — New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

Other Sunday matchups:

— New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

— Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

— Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

— Washington Redskins at Detroit Lions

— Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

— Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

— San Diego Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.