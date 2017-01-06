Here’s how you can watch the NFL wild-card games this weekend

The NFL postseason continues this weekend with the wild-card round, and come Sunday night, we’ll be one week closer to knowing the teams heading to Super Bowl LI.
Eight teams remain, giving fans get four games this weekend —two Saturday and two Sunday.
Here’s everthing you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:
(all times PST)
SATURDAY
Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans
Place: NRG Stadium, Houston
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online:WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: KBAD-AM(920), KXST-AM (1140), KXTE-FM (107.5)
Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks
Place: CenturyLink Field, Seattle
Time: 5:15 p.m.
TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)
Radio: KBAD-AM (920)
Online: NBCSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers
Place: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Time: 10:05 a.m.
TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)
Online:CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Place: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Time: 1:40 p.m.
TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)
Online: FoxSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
NEXT UP
Divisional Round — Jan. 14-15
Conference Championships — Jan. 22
Pro Bowl — Jan. 29
Super Bowl — Feb. 5
