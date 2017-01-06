Here’s how you can watch the NFL wild-card games this weekend

The NFL postseason continues this weekend with the wild-card round, and come Sunday night, we’ll be one week closer to knowing the teams heading to Super Bowl LI.

Eight teams remain, giving fans get four games this weekend —two Saturday and two Sunday.

Here’s everthing you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

(all times PST)

SATURDAY

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

Place: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online:WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KBAD-AM(920), KXST-AM (1140), KXTE-FM (107.5)

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks

Place: CenturyLink Field, Seattle

Time: 5:15 p.m.

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Radio: KBAD-AM (920)

Online: NBCSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

Place: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Time: 10:05 a.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

Online:CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

Place: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 1:40 p.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online: FoxSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Divisional Round — Jan. 14-15

Conference Championships — Jan. 22

Pro Bowl — Jan. 29

Super Bowl — Feb. 5

