Here’s how you can watch today’s New Year’s Six Bowl games in Las Vegas

The New Year’s Six Bowl games wrap up today. First up is the Wisconsin Badgers meeting the Western Michigan Broncos for the Cotton Bowl in Texas.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch today’s games in Las Vegas:

COTTON BOWL — No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 12 Western Michigan Broncos

Place: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 10 a.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

ROSE BOWL — No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 9 USC Trojans

Place: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Time: 2 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

SUGAR BOWL — No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 17 Auburn Tigers

Place: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

