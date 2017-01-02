Posted Updated 

Here’s how you can watch today’s New Year’s Six Bowl games in Las Vegas

web1_ap16339149390206_7641288.jpg
Wisconsin running back Corey Clement runs with the ball during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The New Year’s Six Bowl games wrap up today. First up is the Wisconsin Badgers meeting the Western Michigan Broncos for the Cotton Bowl in Texas.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch today’s games in Las Vegas:

COTTON BOWL — No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 12 Western Michigan Broncos

Place: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 10 a.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

ROSE BOWL — No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 9 USC Trojans

Place: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Time: 2 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

SUGAR BOWL — No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 17 Auburn Tigers

Place: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 