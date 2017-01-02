Here’s how you can watch today’s New Year’s Six Bowl games in Las Vegas

The New Year’s Six Bowl games wrap up today. First up is the Wisconsin Badgers meeting the Western Michigan Broncos for the Cotton Bowl in Texas.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch today’s games in Las Vegas:
COTTON BOWL — No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 12 Western Michigan Broncos
Place: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Time: 10 a.m. PST
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)
ROSE BOWL — No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 9 USC Trojans
Place: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Time: 2 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)
SUGAR BOWL — No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 17 Auburn Tigers
Place: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Time: 5:30 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)
