Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round playoffs

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round, and we’re just six games away from knowing who will be headed to Super Bowl LI.
Fans get two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.
Saturday’s games include the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans visiting the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will visit the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:
(all times PST)
SATURDAY
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons
Place: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)
Online:FoxSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Houston Texans at New England Patriots
Place: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Time: 5:15 p.m.
TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)
Online:CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
SUNDAY
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
Place: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Time: 1:40 p.m.
TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)
Online:FoxSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
Place: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Time: 5:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Online:NBCSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
NEXT UP
Jan. 22: Conference Championships
Jan. 29: Pro Bowl — 5 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 5: Super Bowl — 3:30 p.m., FOX
Contact Kira Terry at kterry @reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.