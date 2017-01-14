Here’s how you can watch this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round playoffs

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round, and we’re just six games away from knowing who will be headed to Super Bowl LI.

Fans get two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.

Saturday’s games include the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans visiting the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will visit the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

(all times PST)

SATURDAY

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Place: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online:FoxSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Place: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Time: 5:15 p.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

Online:CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

SUNDAY

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Place: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 1:40 p.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online:FoxSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Place: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 5:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Online:NBCSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Jan. 22: Conference Championships

Jan. 29: Pro Bowl — 5 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 5: Super Bowl — 3:30 p.m., FOX

Contact Kira Terry at kterry @reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.