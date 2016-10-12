Posted 

Here’s the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket schedule for this weekend

General view of NFL shield logo at midfield before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

A NFL logo is seen on a goal post during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in New Orleans. (Bill Feig/AP)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Looking for where to watch your favorite team?

Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

Jacksonville at Chicago, 10 a.m., Channel 705

Pittsburgh at Miami, 10 a.m., Channel 706

Cincinnati at New England, 10 a.m., Channel 707.

Baltimore at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Channel 708.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m., Channel 709.

San Francisco at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Channel 710.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 10 a.m., Channel 711.

Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m., Channel 712.

Philadelphia at Washington, 10 a.m., Channel 713.

Kansas City at Oakland, 1 p.m., Channel 714.

Dallas at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715.

Atlanta at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Channel 716.

 