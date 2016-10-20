Posted 

Here’s the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket schedule for this weekend

General view of NFL shield logo at midfield before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

A NFL logo is seen on a goal post during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in New Orleans. (Bill Feig/AP)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Sunday Ticket schedule

Looking for where to watch your favorite team?

Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

* Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., Channel 705.

* Oakland at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., Channel 706.

* Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m., Channel 707.

* Baltimore at New York Jets, 10 a.m., Channel 708.

* Indianapolis at Tennessee, 10 a.m., Channel 709.

* Washington at Detroit 10 a.m., Channel 710.

* New Orleans at Kansas City, 10 a.m., Channel 711.

* Minnesota at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., Channel 712.

* San Diego at Atlanta, 1 p.m., Channel 713.

* Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 1 p.m, Channel 714.

* New England at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.. 715.

 