Here’s the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket schedule for this weekend

Sunday Ticket schedule

Looking for where to watch your favorite team?

Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

* Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., Channel 705.

* Oakland at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., Channel 706.

* Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m., Channel 707.

* Baltimore at New York Jets, 10 a.m., Channel 708.

* Indianapolis at Tennessee, 10 a.m., Channel 709.

* Washington at Detroit 10 a.m., Channel 710.

* New Orleans at Kansas City, 10 a.m., Channel 711.

* Minnesota at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., Channel 712.

* San Diego at Atlanta, 1 p.m., Channel 713.

* Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 1 p.m, Channel 714.

* New England at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.. 715.