Here’s the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket schedule for this weekend

General view of NFL shield logo at midfield before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

A NFL logo is seen on a goal post during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in New Orleans. (Bill Feig/AP)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

SUNDAY TICKET SCHEDULE

— Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m., Channel 705.

— Jacksonville at Kansas City, 10 a.m., Channel 706.

— New York Jets at Miami, 10 a.m., Channel 707.

— Dallas at Cleveland, 10 a.m., Channel 708.

— Detroit at Minnesota, 10 a.m., Channel 709.

— Philadelphia at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Channel 710.

— Carolina at Los Angeles, 1 p.m., Channel 711.

— New Orleans at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Channel 712.

— Indianapolis at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., Channel 713.

— Tennessee at San Diego, 1:25 p.m., Channel 714.

 