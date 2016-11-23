Here’s the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket schedule for this weekend

Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.
SUNDAY TICKET SCHEDULE
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m., Channel 705.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., Channel 706
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Channel 707
San Diego Chargers at Houston Texans, 10 a.m., Channel 708
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m., Channel 709
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., Channel 710
San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., Channel 711
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m., Channel 712NFLHDNFL ST
Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Channel 713NFLHDNFL ST
New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1:25 p.m., Channel 714NFLHDNFL ST
Carolina Panthers at Oakland Raiders, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715NFLHDNFL ST