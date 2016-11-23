Posted 

Here’s the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket schedule for this weekend

Here’s the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket schedule for this weekend

web1_ap624253573817_7458562.jpg
A NFL logo is seen on a goal post during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in New Orleans. (Bill Feig/AP)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

SUNDAY TICKET SCHEDULE

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m., Channel 705.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., Channel 706

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Channel 707

San Diego Chargers at Houston Texans, 10 a.m., Channel 708

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m., Channel 709

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., Channel 710

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., Channel 711

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m., Channel 712NFLHDNFL ST

Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Channel 713NFLHDNFL ST

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1:25 p.m., Channel 714NFLHDNFL ST

Carolina Panthers at Oakland Raiders, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715NFLHDNFL ST

 