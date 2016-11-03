Here’s the Nevada Preps football player of Week 10

Needles running back Derek Wagstaff was selected as the Nevada Preps football player of the week for Week 10 by reviewjournal.com and nevadapreps.com readers.

Wagstaff rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 win over The Meadows. He received 45 percent of the 905 votes.

Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka, who rushed for 310 yards on 31 carries in a 41-13 win over Coronado, was second with 21 percent of the vote.

Moapa Valley quarterback Daxton Longman received 18 percent, followed by Desert Oasis running back Yeyro Guzman (12 percent), and Chaparral wide receiver Kentrell Petite (4 percent).

