Here’s the Nevada Preps football player of Week 6

Faith Lutheran wide receiver Elijah Kothe was selected as the Nevada Preps football player of the week for Week 6 by reviewjournal.com and nevadapreps.com readers.

Koth received 45 percent of the 2,182 votes. He had six catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-21 win over Palo verde last week.

Legacy running back Samuel Turner, who rushed for 305 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-20 win over Centennial, was second with 34 percent of the vote.

Bishop Gorman safety Bubba Bolden was third in the voting with 13 percent, followed by Liberty quarterback Kenyon Oblad (5 percent) and Del Sol running back Taariq Flowers (2 percent).

