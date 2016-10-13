Here’s the Nevada Preps football player of Week 7

Basic quarterback Aaron McAllister was selected as the Nevada Preps football player of the week for Week 7 by reviewjournal.com and nevadapreps.com readers.

McAllister threw six touchdown passes in a 47-28 win over Coronado. He completed 23 of 27 passes for 406 yards. McAllister received 41 percent of the 1,965 votes.

Chaparral’s Devin Gaddy, who had five catches for 154 yards and two TDs and returned an interception for a score in a 57-0 win over Boulder City, was second with 33 percent of the vote.

Legacy’s Samuel Turner was third in the voting with 16 percent, followed by Liberty’s Kenyon Oblad (8 percent) and Silverado’s Keikiokalani Misipeka (2 percent).

