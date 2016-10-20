Here’s the Nevada Preps football player of Week 8

Shadow Ridge running back Malik Lindsey was selected as the Nevada Preps football player of the week for Week 8 by reviewjournal.com and nevadapreps.com readers.

Lindsey rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a 61-46 win over Centennial. He received 51 percent of the 2,663 votes.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer, who passed for 232 yards and three TDs in a win over Cimarron-Memorial, was second with 35 percent of the vote.

Moapa Valley’s Dayton Wolfley got 10 percent, followed by Cimarron-Memorial’s Tyree Riley (3 percent) and Spring Mountain’s LaShawn Young (1 percent).

