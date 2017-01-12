Here’s what people think about the Chargers moving to LA

The San Diego Chargers are now officially the Los Angeles Chargers.

Yes, that’s right, Los Angeles now has two NFL teams when just 12 months ago they had none.

The Chargers were facing a Tuesday deadline for a relocation decision after the team was given a two-day extension following NFL stadium and finance committee meetings Wednesday. Chargers chairman Dean Spanos made the official announcement Thursday via the team’s social media pages.

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season,” Spanos wrote in a letter. “The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started.”

The team also released its new logo — a white-lettered “LA” intertwined with a lightning strike on a dark blue background.

As expected, fans and non-fans have a lot of feelings about the move and took to Twitter to express them. Many even expressed their feelings on the team’s new logo, which many were quick to point out is very similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ logo.

Check out the reaction below.

