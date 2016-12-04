Houston set to clash with San Diego State for 25th Las Vegas Bowl

The University of Houston has accepted an at-large invitation to compete in the 25th annual Las Vegas Bowl and will face Mountain West champion San Diego State on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium, a source close to the situation confirmed.

This will be the first time a team from Texas and the American Athletic Conference participates in the Las Vegas Bowl. Houston has played in Las Vegas once before when the Cougars defeated UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium in 1989.

Houston (9-3, 5-3), the No. 24 ranked team in the nation, fills the void left by the Pac-12 Conference. The Las Vegas Bowl was supposed to receive the sixth place squad from the Pac-12 and the Mountain West champion. But there was a high possibility only five Pac-12 teams were available with Washington most likely going into the college football playoffs.

Instead of waiting to see what happened with the Pac-12, Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti decided to look elsewhere. Mississippi State was once believed to be the frontrunner to get the Las Vegas Bowl invitation. Saccenti is expected to make the official announcement later today.

San Diego State (10-3, 6-2) defeated Wyoming 27-24 on the road Saturday to win the Mountain West title. The Aztecs are led by dynamic senior running back Donnel Pumphrey, who will get a chance to end his stellar college career in his hometown. Pumphrey, who graduated from Canyon Springs High, only needs 108 yards to surpass Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne as college football’s all-time leading rusher.

The Aztecs head to the Las Vegas Bowl for only the second time and first since 1998 when they fell to North Carolina, 20-13.

This will mark just the third meeting between San Diego State and Houston, but the first since 1973. The Cougars lead the all-time series 2-0.

Houston is led by interim head coach Todd Orlando. Tom Herman left the Cougars last month to join the University of Texas. Former LSU head coach Les Miles and Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin are top candidates to fill Houston’s vacancy, according to multiple reports.

The Cougars, who were ranked as high as fifth earlier this season, have impressive victories over Oklahoma and Louisville.

The Las Vegas Bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 and will be aired on ABC. Tickets range from $45 to $120 and can be purchased at UNLVtickets.com.

