How to watch Bengals-Giants Monday Night Football in Las Vegas tonight

The sixth-ranked offense Cincinnati Bengals meets the 21st-ranked offense New York Giants tonight for Monday Night Football.

The Bengals (3-4-1) enter Week 10 off a bye and a Week 9 tie, 27-27, with the Washington Redskins. The Giants (3-3) enter tonight’s MNF matchup off a Week 9 win, 28-23, over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the last three meetings between the two teams, Cincinnati has taken the two most recent wins (2015 and 2012) while New York has just the 2008 season win.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Place: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online:WatchESPN live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

For those unable to catch the game on television or online from home, the valley has many NFL team bars where you can cheer on your team with other fans.

