How to watch Bills-Seahawks Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 9 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football.

Buffalo enters Week 9 on a two-game losing streak. The Bills fell to the New England Patriots, 41-25, in Week 8 and to the Miami Dolphins, 28-25, in Week 7. Seattle enters tonight’s matchup off a loss, 25-20, in Week 8 to the New England Saints.

The two teams haven’t met since 2012, and in the last three meetings between the two sides, Buffalo has taken two of the victories (2008 and 2004). Seattle has the most recent win between the two with a 50-17 victory in 2012.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: CenturyLink Field, Seattle

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM. 100.9 FM)

If you’re unable to watch at home on television or online, the valley offers a many NFL team bars, including locations specific to the Bills and Seahawks.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.