How to watch Broncos-Chargers Thursday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 6 of the NFL season sees the Denver Broncos visiting the San Diego Chargers for Thursday Night Football.

The Broncos (4-1) enter Week 6 off their first loss of the season, 23-16, to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

On the other side of the field, the Chargers (1-4) enter this week on a three-game losing streak. San Diego’s solo win on the season thus far came in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the last three meetings between the two sides (2016, 2015, 2014), the Broncos have dominated, capturing all three wins.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch tonight’s game in Las Vegas:

Who: Broncos at Chargers

Place: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

Time: 5:25 p.m. PDT

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8), NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Online: Twitter live stream (no Twitter account necessary), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

If you don’t want to catch the game on television or online from home tonight, you could head down to one of the Broncos or Chargers’ NFL team bars in the valley to cheer on your team with other fans.

