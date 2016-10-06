How to watch Cardinals-49ers Thursday Night Football in Las Vegas tonight

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off tonight with the Arizona Cardinals (1-3) visiting the San Francisco 49ers (1-3) for Thursday Night Football.

The Cardinals enter tonight’s game on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

The 49ers also enter the matchup on a losing streak. San Francisco lost to the Dallas Cowboys last week and the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers in the previous two weeks.

Tonight’s game is one of the TNF games that Twitter will be live streaming, so if you’re unable to catch the game on television, you can always watch on Twitter. And you don’t even need to have a Twitter account.

In the last three meetings between the two teams, the Cardinals have dominated with two wins — both games in 2015 — while the 49ers have seen just the one win (2014).

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Who: Cardinals at 49ers

Place: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Time: 5:25 p.m. PDT

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8) , NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Online: Twitter live stream

Radio: KWWN-AM (1100), KWWN-FM (100.9).

If you can’t catch the game on television or online from home, both teams have official NFL bars in the valley.

