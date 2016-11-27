How to watch Chiefs-Broncos Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 12 of the NFL regular season continues today with 12 games, and Sunday Night Football will feature the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Denver Broncos.
Kansas City (7-3) enters the SNF game off a Week 11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-17, that broke a five-game win streak for the Chiefs. Denver enters the matchup well rested off a Week 11 bye week.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch SNF in Las Vegas:
Place: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver
Time: 5:30 p.m. PST
TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)
Online: NBCSports live stream
Other Sunday games televised in Las Vegas:
— San Diego Chargers at Houston Texans, 10 a.m., KLAS/CBS
— Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., KVVU/FOX
— Carolina Panthers at Oakland Raiders, 1:25 p.m., KLAS/CBS
Other Sunday matchups:
— Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
— Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
— Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons
— New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
— Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
— Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
— San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins
— New England Patriots at New York Jets
