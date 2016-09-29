How to watch college football’s Top 10 in Week 5

Get ready for three days of college football because Week 5 features the Top 10 teams playing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This week college football fans get blessed with six Top 10 teams going head to head, which will see three of the teams lose their undefeated status on the season.

The first Top 10 matchup is Friday with No. 7 Stanford visiting No. 10 Washington. On Saturday, No. 3 Louisville will visit No. 5 Clemson and No. 4 Michigan hosts No. 8 Wisconsin.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s college football Top 10 on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

THURSDAY

No. 6 Houston Cougars (4-0) vs. Connecticut Huskies (2-2)

Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

FRIDAY

No. 7 Stanford Cardinal (3-0) at No. 10 Washington Huskies (4-0)

Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

SATURDAY

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) vs Kentucky Wildcats (2-2)

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-2)

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: Big Ten Network (Cox 312, DirecTV 610, CenturyLink 650, Dish 410)

No. 3 Louisville Cardinals (4-0) at No. 5 Clemson Tigers (4-0)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (4-0)

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: SEC Network (Cox 335, DirecTV 611, CenturyLink 607, Dish 404)

