How to watch college football Week 11 on TV in Las Vegas

Week 11 of the college football season is packed with plenty of action.

12 games kick off early at 9 a.m. while 11 more games kick off in the noon hour. Nine games fill up the afternoon hour, and fans get five primetime games in the evening.

Here’s how you can watch college football on television in Las Vegas on Saturday:

(all times PST)

9 a.m.

South Carolina at Florida 9 a.m. KLAS-8/CBS

North Carolina State at Syracuse 9 a.m. KVMY-12

Penn State at Indiana 9 a.m. KTNV-13/ABC

Mississippi State at Alabama 9 a.m. ESPN

Baylor at Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Kansas 9 a.m. FSW

Rutgers at Michigan State 9 a.m. BTN

Cincinnati at Central Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Southern Methodist at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNews

West Virginia at Texas 9 a.m. FS1

Tulsa at Navy 9 a.m. CBSSN

Kentucky at Tennessee 9 a.m. SECN

11 a.m.

Miami (Fla.) at Virginia 11 a.m. FSWPT

12:30 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV 12:30 p.m. ROOT, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Army vs. Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. KSNV-3/NBC

Auburn at Georgia 12:30 p.m. KLAS-8/CBS

Southern Mississippi at Old Dominion 12:30 p.m. KVMY-12

Pittsburgh at Clemson 12:30 p.m. KTNV-13/ABC

Ohio State at Maryland 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Illinois at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. FS1

Tulane at Houston 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

Vanderbilt at Missouri 12:30 p.m. SECN

1 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon 1 p.m. PAC12

4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State at Marshall 4 p.m. KVMY-12

Louisiana State at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN

Wake Forest at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Memphis 4 p.m. ESPNU

Boise State at Hawaii 4 p.m. CBSSN

4:30 p.m.

Southern California at Washington 4:30 p.m. KVVU-5/FOX

Minnesota at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. BTN

Mississippi at Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SECN

5 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa 5:05 p.m. KTNV-13/ABC

6 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA 6 p.m. PAC12

7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 7 p.m. FS1

New Mexico at Utah State 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado State at Air Force 7:15 p.m. ESPNU

California at Washington State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

San Diego State at UNR 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

Full Saturday sports listings can be found here, while local sports listings can be found here.