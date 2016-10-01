How to watch college football Week 5 on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

We’re already into Week 5 of the college football season, and there will be no shortage of games to watch this weekend.
This week’s Saturday college football will feature two games with Top 10 teams going head-to-head — No. 3 Louisville facing No. 5 Clemson and No. 4 Michigan facing No. 8 Wisconsin.
Aside from those two games, there are 36 others that you can watch on Saturday. Games begin at 9 a.m. and run throughout the day. Five games get the primetime stage with four beginning at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m.
Here are all of the Week 5 of college football games on TV in Las Vegas on Saturday:
9 a.m.
Virginia at Duke, 9 a.m., KVMY-12
Texas at Oklahoma State, 9 a.m., KTNV-13/ABC
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse, 9 a.m., ESPN
Miami at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Rutgers at Ohio State, 9 a.m., BTN
Northwestern at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPNU
Southern Methodist at Temple, 9 a.m., ESPNews
Baylor at Iowa State, 9 a.m., FS1
Princeton at Columbia, 9 a.m., FCSA
Central Florida at East Carolina, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Florida at Vanderbilt, 9 a.m., SECN
11:30 a.m.
Oregon State at Colorado, 11:30 a.m., PAC12
12:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., KLAS-8/CBS, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Tulane at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m., KVMY-12
Wisconsin at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC
North Carolina at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
Illinois at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Wake Forest at North Carolina State, 12:30 p.m., FSWPT
Minnesota at Penn State, 12:30 p.m., BTN
Kansas State at West Virginia, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
Bryant at Maine, 12:30 p.m., FCSC
Navy at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
1 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN
2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Christian, 2 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX
3 p.m.
Utah at California, 3 p.m., PAC12
4 p.m.
Kentucky at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN
South Florida at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Western Michigan at Central Michigan, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Missouri at Louisiana State, 4:30 p.m., SECN
5 p.m.
Michigan State at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
San Diego State at South Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
Louisville at Clemson, 5:05 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC
Arizona State at Southern California, 5:30 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX
6:30 p.m.
Oregon at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., PAC12
7 p.m.
Utah State at Boise State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2
Wyoming at Colorado State, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Fresno State at UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
9 p.m.
UNR at Hawaii, 9 p.m., KBAD-AM (920)
