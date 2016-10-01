How to watch college football Week 5 on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

We’re already into Week 5 of the college football season, and there will be no shortage of games to watch this weekend.

This week’s Saturday college football will feature two games with Top 10 teams going head-to-head — No. 3 Louisville facing No. 5 Clemson and No. 4 Michigan facing No. 8 Wisconsin.

Aside from those two games, there are 36 others that you can watch on Saturday. Games begin at 9 a.m. and run throughout the day. Five games get the primetime stage with four beginning at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m.

Here are all of the Week 5 of college football games on TV in Las Vegas on Saturday:

9 a.m.

Virginia at Duke, 9 a.m., KVMY-12

Texas at Oklahoma State, 9 a.m., KTNV-13/ABC

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse, 9 a.m., ESPN

Miami at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Rutgers at Ohio State, 9 a.m., BTN

Northwestern at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPNU

Southern Methodist at Temple, 9 a.m., ESPNews

Baylor at Iowa State, 9 a.m., FS1

Princeton at Columbia, 9 a.m., FCSA

Central Florida at East Carolina, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Florida at Vanderbilt, 9 a.m., SECN

11:30 a.m.

Oregon State at Colorado, 11:30 a.m., PAC12

12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., KLAS-8/CBS, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Tulane at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m., KVMY-12

Wisconsin at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC

North Carolina at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Illinois at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Wake Forest at North Carolina State, 12:30 p.m., FSWPT

Minnesota at Penn State, 12:30 p.m., BTN

Kansas State at West Virginia, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

Bryant at Maine, 12:30 p.m., FCSC

Navy at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

1 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN

2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Christian, 2 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX

3 p.m.

Utah at California, 3 p.m., PAC12

4 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN

South Florida at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Western Michigan at Central Michigan, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Missouri at Louisiana State, 4:30 p.m., SECN

5 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

San Diego State at South Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

Louisville at Clemson, 5:05 p.m., KTNV-13/ABC

Arizona State at Southern California, 5:30 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX

6:30 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., PAC12

7 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2

Wyoming at Colorado State, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Fresno State at UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

9 p.m.

UNR at Hawaii, 9 p.m., KBAD-AM (920)

