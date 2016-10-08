How to watch college football Week 6 on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

Week 6 of the college football season is here, and there will be plenty of action to catch on television this weekend.
One game kicks off earlier than normal Saturday at 8:30 a.m. while nine games follow at 9 a.m. The noon hour sees nine more games kicking off and eleven more games begin throughout the afternoon. Five games will cap off the evening in the prime-time spotlight beginning in the seven o’clock hour.
Here are all of the Week 6 college football games on TV in Las Vegas on Saturday:
(all times PDT)
8:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Connecticut, CBSSN
9 a.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, KVMY-12
Notre Dame at North Carolina State, KTNV-13/ABC
Louisiana State at Florida, ESPN
Iowa at Minnesota, ESPN2
Maryland at Penn State, BTN
Texas Christian at Kansas, ESPNU
East Carolina at South Florida, ESPNews
Texas vs. Oklahoma, FS1
Auburn at Mississippi State, SECN
Noon
Houston at Navy, CBSSN
12:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas A&M, KLAS-8/CBS
Ball State at Central Michigan, KVMY-12
Brigham Young at Michigan State, KTNV-13/ABC
Indiana at Ohio State, ESPN
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ESPN2
Army at Duke, FSWPT
Purdue at Illinois, BTN
Iowa State at Oklahoma State, ESPNU
1 p.m.
Colorado at Southern California, PAC12
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SECN
3:30 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan, CBSSN
4 p.m.
Marshall at North Texas, KVMY-12
Alabama at Arkansas, ESPN
Michigan at Rutgers, ESPN2
Syracuse at Wake Forest, FSWPT
Texas Tech at Kansas State, ESPNU
4:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon, KVVU-5
Georgia at South Carolina, SECN
5 p.m.
Florida State at Miami, KTNV-13/ABC
6 p.m.
California at Oregon State, PAC12
7 p.m.
Arizona at Utah, FS1
Utah State at Colorado State, CBSSN
7:30 p.m.
Washington State at Stanford, ESPN
UCLA at Arizona State, ESPN2
UNLV at San Diego State, ESPNU.
