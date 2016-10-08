How to watch college football Week 6 on TV in Las Vegas Saturday

Week 6 of the college football season is here, and there will be plenty of action to catch on television this weekend.

One game kicks off earlier than normal Saturday at 8:30 a.m. while nine games follow at 9 a.m. The noon hour sees nine more games kicking off and eleven more games begin throughout the afternoon. Five games will cap off the evening in the prime-time spotlight beginning in the seven o’clock hour.

Here are all of the Week 6 college football games on TV in Las Vegas on Saturday:

(all times PDT)

8:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Connecticut, CBSSN

9 a.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, KVMY-12

Notre Dame at North Carolina State, KTNV-13/ABC

Louisiana State at Florida, ESPN

Iowa at Minnesota, ESPN2

Maryland at Penn State, BTN

Texas Christian at Kansas, ESPNU

East Carolina at South Florida, ESPNews

Texas vs. Oklahoma, FS1

Auburn at Mississippi State, SECN

Noon

Houston at Navy, CBSSN

12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M, KLAS-8/CBS

Ball State at Central Michigan, KVMY-12

Brigham Young at Michigan State, KTNV-13/ABC

Indiana at Ohio State, ESPN

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ESPN2

Army at Duke, FSWPT

Purdue at Illinois, BTN

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, ESPNU

1 p.m.

Colorado at Southern California, PAC12

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SECN

3:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan, CBSSN

4 p.m.

Marshall at North Texas, KVMY-12

Alabama at Arkansas, ESPN

Michigan at Rutgers, ESPN2

Syracuse at Wake Forest, FSWPT

Texas Tech at Kansas State, ESPNU

4:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon, KVVU-5

Georgia at South Carolina, SECN

5 p.m.

Florida State at Miami, KTNV-13/ABC

6 p.m.

California at Oregon State, PAC12

7 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, FS1

Utah State at Colorado State, CBSSN

7:30 p.m.

Washington State at Stanford, ESPN

UCLA at Arizona State, ESPN2

UNLV at San Diego State, ESPNU.

