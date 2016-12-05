How to watch Colts-Jets Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 13 of the NFL regular season wraps up tonight with the Indianapolis Colts visiting the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium for Monday Night Football.

The Colts (5-6) enter tonight’s game off a Week 12 loss, 28-7, to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which snapped Indianapolis’ two-game win streak. The Jets (3-8) enter the “MNF” matchup on a three-game losing streak with losses to the New England Patriots (Week 12, 22-17), Los Angeles Rams (Week 10, 9-6) and the Miami Dolphins (Week 9, 27-23).

The two sides last faced each other on Sept. 21, 2015; the Jets won 20-7.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.6 FM)

If you can’t catch the game from home, the Las Vegas Valley does offer many NFL Team bars where you can watch and cheer on your team with other fans.

