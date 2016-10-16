How to watch Colts-Texans Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas tonight

The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans get the spotlight tonight for Week 6 of Sunday Night Football.

The Colts (2-3) enter the matchup off a win in Week 5 over the Chicago Bears, 29-23. The Texans (3-2) off a road loss last week to the Minnesota Vikings, 31-13

In the last three meetings between the two sides, the Colts have grabbed two of the victories (Oct. 8, 2015 and Dec. 14, 2014). The Texans, however, have the most recent victory, Dec. 20, 2015, over the Colts.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Place: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online: NBC Sports live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

If you can’t catch tonight’s game on television or online from home, the Las Vegas Valley offers a slew of NFL team bars where you can cheer on your team with other fans.

