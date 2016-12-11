Posted 

How to watch Cowboys-Giants Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

In this Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. (Don Wright, File/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The NFL Week 14 continues today with 13 games and then the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New York Giants for Sunday Night Football.

Dallas (11-1) enters the game on an 11-game win streak. The Cowboys’ most recent victory came Dec. 1 over the Minnesota Vikings, 17-15. New York enters the “SNF” matchup off a Week 13 loss, 24-14, over the Pittsburgh Steelers that snapped the teams six-game win streak.

The Cowboys and Giants are meeting for the second time this season. The first meeting, on Sept. 11, saw the Giants win 20-19.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online: NBC Sports live stream (cable credentials required)

Other Sunday games televised in Las Vegas:

— Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles, KVVU/FOX, 10 a.m.

— Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans, KLAS/CBS, 10 a.m.

— Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, KVVU/FOX, 1 p.m.

Other Sunday matchups:

— Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

— Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

— Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins

— Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

— Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

— San Diego Chargers at Carolina Panthers

— Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars

— New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

— Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

— New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you’re unable to watch from home, the valley offers a slew of NFL team bars where you can cheer on your team with other fans.

