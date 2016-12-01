How to watch Cowboys-Vikings Thursday Night Football tonight in Las Vegas

The 10-1 Dallas Cowboys and the 6-5 Minnesota Vikings kick off NFL Week 13 tonight meeting in Minneapolis for Thursday Night Football.

The Cowboys enter the matchup hot on a ten-game winning streak. Dallas’ most recent victory came on Thanksgiving Day over the Washington Redskins, 31-26. The Vikings enter tonight’s game off a Thanksgiving Day loss, 16-13, to the Detroit Lions.

Dallas and Minnesota haven’t met since Aug. 29 2015, and in the last three meetings, the Cowboys have taken two wins (2013, 2011) while the Vikings have the most recent victory, 28-14, from last year.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Time: 5:25 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3), NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Online: NBCSports.com live stream, Twitter live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

