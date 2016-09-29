How to watch Dolphins-Bengals Thursday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off tonight with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) visiting the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) for Thursday Night Football.

Unless you have the NFL Network in your cable/dish package you normally wouldn’t be able to watch because this week’s TNF matchup will be shown exclusively on the NFL Network. It’s not one of the TNF games that Twitter will be streaming live.

Lucky for Cox subscribers the cable provider is offering NFLN for free all month long and there’s still two days left in the month.

The Dolphins enter tonight’s game off a Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns while the Bengals enter the matchup off a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.

In the last three meetings between the teams, the Dolphins have dominated with all three wins.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch:

Who: Dolphins at Bengals

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Time: 5:25 p.m. PDT

TV: NFL Network (630 Century Link, 317 Cox, 154 Dish, 212 DirecTV).

If you’re not able to catch the game on TV from home, you can always head down to one of the many NFL team bars in the valley.

