Posted Updated 

How to watch Falcons-Buccaneers Thursday Night Football in Las Vegas

How to watch Falcons-Buccaneers Thursday Night Football in Las Vegas

web1_ap16304849710129_7325182.jpg
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) makes a touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 33-32. (Rainier Ehrhardt/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Week 9 of the NFL regular season features the Atlanta Falcons (5-3) visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) for Thursday Night Football.

The Falcons enter tonight’s game off a Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers, 33-32. The Buccaneers enter the matchup off a loss last week, 30-24, to the Oakland Raiders.

In the last three meetings between the two sides, Tampa Bay has captured all of the victories.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Time: 5:25 p.m. PDT

TV: NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

If you’re unable to watch the game from home, the valley offers many NFL team bars where you can cheer on your favorite team with other fans.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 