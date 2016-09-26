How to watch Falcons-Saints Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 3 of the NFL season will see the Atlanta Falcons visit the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football.

The Falcons enter Monday night’s game off a 35-28 win in Week 2 over the Oakland Raiders. The Saints enter the game on a two-game losing streak.

In the last three matchups between the teams, the Saints have dominated with two of the wins.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch:

Who: Falcons at Saints

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans.

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online:WatchESPN live stream

If you’re not able to catch the game on TV or online from home, you can always head down to one of the NFL team bars in the valley.

