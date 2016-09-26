Posted Updated 

How to watch Falcons-Saints Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

How to watch Falcons-Saints Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

web1_ap621298235584_7090266.jpg
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kathy Willens/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

Week 3 of the NFL season will see the Atlanta Falcons visit the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football.

The Falcons enter Monday night’s game off a 35-28 win in Week 2 over the Oakland Raiders. The Saints enter the game on a two-game losing streak.

In the last three matchups between the teams, the Saints have dominated with two of the wins.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch:

Who: Falcons at Saints

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans.

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online:WatchESPN live stream

If you’re not able to catch the game on TV or online from home, you can always head down to one of the NFL team bars in the valley.

Contact Kira Terry @kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...